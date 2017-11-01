Ladysmith man acquitted of murder charges

The verdicts are in for a Rusk County man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend's father.

After eight days of testimony, and five hours of deliberation, a jury in Rusk County Tuesday night found Thomas Martin 'not guilty' of first degree homicide and reckless homicide.

Martin was accused in the April 2016 stabbing death of Richard Larson. Before Larson died, he told police Martin had been attacking his daughter. Two women on the scene also said it was Martin who got violent and started the fight. However Martin told police that Larson attacked him.