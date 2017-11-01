Chippewa Falls mom charged with child neglect gets two years probation

UPDATE: A Chippewa Falls mother charged with child neglect will spend two years on probation.

That sentence was handed down Tuesday for Molly Mcglynn. Hair follicle tests on her 18-month-old showed the highest level of meth Chippewa County investigators had ever seen.

The toddler also tested positive for oxycodone. Mcglynn's six-year-old daughter also tested positive for meth. During probation, Chippewa County Judge Steven Cray ordered Mcglynn to not drink or do illegal drugs.

In December, her husband, Thomas Mcglynn, was put on the same restrictions during two years of probation.

Hair follicles of a toddler showed the highest level of methamphetamine Chippewa County investigators have ever seen and now the parents face charges.

Molly and Thomas Mcglynn are charged with child neglect, possessing meth and maintaining a drug trafficking place. According to the criminal complaint a search warrant served in September in Chippewa Falls turned up meth and drug paraphernalia.

Hair follicle tests from the couple's six year old daughter and 18-month old showed significant levels of meth. The toddler also tested positive for oxycodone, which investigators say could only happen through oral consumption.

The couple will return to court November 7.