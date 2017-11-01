EC's Paul DeLakis named Big Ten men's swimming freshman of the week

(WQOW) -- Eau Claire's Paul DeLakis is the Big Ten's men's swimming & diving freshman of the week. DeLakis made his collegiate debut for Ohio State versus Kenyon College last Friday, and won the 200 breaststroke, while placing second in both the 200 individual medley and the 200 freestyle.DeLakis and the Buckeyes have their next meet, Friday, vs. Denison.Ohio State news release:http://www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com/sports/m-swim/spec-rel/110117aaa.htmlBig Ten news release:http://www.bigten.org/sports/m-swim/spec-rel/110117aaa.html
WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com