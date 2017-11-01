EC's Paul DeLakis named Big Ten men's swimming freshman of the week

(WQOW) -- Eau Claire's Paul DeLakis is the Big Ten's men's swimming & diving freshman of the week.



DeLakis made his collegiate debut for Ohio State versus Kenyon College last Friday, and won the 200 breaststroke, while placing second in both the 200 individual medley and the 200 freestyle.



DeLakis and the Buckeyes have their next meet, Friday, vs. Denison.



Ohio State news release:

http://www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com/sports/m-swim/spec-rel/110117aaa.html



Big Ten news release:

http://www.bigten.org/sports/m-swim/spec-rel/110117aaa.html