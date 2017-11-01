Eau Claire County Highway Department was ready for first snow fall

Eau Claire County saw its first significant snow fall of the year on Wednesday.

The Eau Claire County Highway Department said they started preparing for it Wednesday. Trucks were already on the road, and some streets were even pre-treated before the snow began. The department has implemented a new liquid salt brine that helps cut back on rock salt usage. They said it will make the roads safer and save the county money.

“Basically, like you would see a milk truck, but it is a tank truck with a special application pump and meter system to apply the salt brine, which is a salt and water solution on the road,” Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson told News 18. “So it is metered out and applied down the road, and you might see it in action as you drive around and our trucks are out doing that. So that new technology was implemented," Johnson explained.

Officials said one load of the liquid application cost about $300, as compared to a full truck load of rock salt that can cost as much as $1000.