EC Regis returning to Carson Park for Level 3

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- There will be at least one more high school football game this season at Carson Park--that'll take place Friday, in Level 3 of the Division 6 playoffs.



Eau Claire Regis will host Unity, in a matchup of the #3 and #4 seeds in that part of of the D6 bracket, after both the Ramblers and Eagles got road wins over higher-seeded teams last Friday. Now that Regis gets to have home field advantage again, as the Ramblers did in Level 1, they want to make the most of it.



"We're really happy and thrilled that we get the opportunity to play at Carson Park one last time," says Regis head coach Bryant Brenner, "this is one of the best places, we feel, in the whole state to play, and we're just blessed and grateful that we get to the opportunity for one more week to be here. Just want to try to enjoy the moment and put our best effort forward here this week and try to get better, that's what we're really focused on is trying to improve from where we were at a week ago."



The Regis-Unity winner will face either Iola-Scandinavia or Marathon in Level 4.