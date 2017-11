Madison (WQOW) -- Freshman Kobe King helped jump-start a 33-8 run to end the first half as Wisconsin cruised past Northern Iowa, 69-38, in an exhibition game at the Kohl Center.



King led the Badgers with 15 points, while Ethan Happ and Khalil Iverson each added 9.



Wisconsin will host UW-Stout in an exhibition, Sunday.