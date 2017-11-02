Adopt-A-Pet: Brandon

Meet our Pet of the Day: Brandon!

Brandon is a 6.5 year-old neutered male, beautiful looking cat. He has similar patterning to a Husky dog. He's got green eyes too. He came to the shelter a little sick, but they worked with him, and now he's fully healthy and strong. He apparently likes treats.

If you're interested in Brandon, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.