Adopt-A-Pet: Brandon

Meet our Pet of the Day: Brandon!
Brandon is a 6.5 year-old neutered male, beautiful looking cat. He has similar patterning to a Husky dog. He's got green eyes too. He came to the shelter a little sick, but they worked with him, and now he's fully healthy and strong. He apparently likes treats.
If you're interested in Brandon, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.