11/2: 10th Annual Troop Care Package Drive

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- An event is coming up that has been supporting our troops for ten years now. Daybreak has the information you need to find out how you can help.

Last year the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA and The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, along with your help, packed and shipped 67 care packages. And they want to do even more this year!

They're asking you to donate items from THIS LIST for them to pack and send to service members. Your items can be dropped off at the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA or Leinenkugel’s Leinie Lodge by Friday, November 10.

The packages will be assembled in the YMCA Community Room on Saturday, November 11.

More information on how to volunteer, or selecting a specific service member you'd like to have a care package sent to, follow THIS LINK.