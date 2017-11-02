Country Fest announces 2018 lineup, 3rd headliner added

CADOTT (WQOW) - Country Fest has announced the lineup for the 32nd annual country music festival in Cadott.



The big names include Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley, Brantley Gilbert, Brett Eldredge, Jake Owen, and Kip Moore. The festival will take place on Country Fest grounds in Cadott. June 21-23, 2018. New 18 reported in June that the event would transition from a four-day event to a three-day event for the first time in 2017.

On Thursday June 21, Brantley Gilbert will close out the night. On Friday, June 22, Brad Paisley will be the headlining act. Jason Aldean will close out the entire festival on Saturday, June 23rd.

Country Fest 2018 will offer a new stage, Crossroads, featuring major National Country Music artists throughout the festival, including Neal McCoy, Sawyer Brown, and Lauren Alaina. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will headline the Crossroads stage during the Country Fest Kick-Off party on Wednesday, June 20, held exclusively for 3-Day ticket holders.

Confirmed acts for Country Fest 2018 are listed below. Please note that artists will be added.

June 23: Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina, High Valley, Russell Dickerson, Ashley McBryde, Tim Montana, Christie Huff

June 22: Brad Paisley, Brett Eldredge, Dwight Yoakam, Neal McCoy, Michael Ray, Joe Diffie, Devin Dawson, Tim Hurley, Kate Hasting Band

June 21: Brantley Gilbert, Kip Moore, Kane Brown, Sawyer Brown, Dylan Scott, Walker Hayes, Walker McGuire, Jared Blake, Tony Martinez, Jason Benoit

June 20 (Kick-off Party): Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Slamabama, Aileeah Colgan



Three-Day General Admission tickets are on-sale at www.countryfest.com for $119 and campsites are available for $95. Single-day tickets will go on sale at a later date.