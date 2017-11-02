Making a Murderer: Avery's attorney says new evidence shows someone else killed Teresa Halbach

Steven Avery's attorney claims she's uncovered new evidence that shows someone else murdered Teresa Halbach in 2005.

In a new court filing, Kathleen Zellner released a transcript of a recent phone call between Avery and his sister, in which they discussed whether her son lied on the witness stand.

Bobby Dassey testified that he last saw Halbach headed toward Avery's trailer the day of the murder.

However, Avery's lawyer said she has evidence Bobby Dassey actually saw Halbach leave the Avery compound.

Zellner claims Bobby Dassey viewed violent pornography involving young women and had it removed from the family computer before police seized it.

Zellner is renewing her request for a judge to hold a hearing on the new evidence.

She tweeted the filing Wednesday afternoon.