Wisconsin Legislature taking up anti-abortion bills

The Wisconsin Legislature is tackling anti-abortion measures, but it's unclear whether any of them have enough support among Republicans to pass.

The Assembly on Thursday was set to debate a measure that would prohibit state health insurance programs from covering abortions for state workers. Similar proposals have failed to pass the Republican-controlled Legislature in the past.

Meanwhile, a Senate committee is taking public testimony on a pair of bills targeting research using fetal tissue obtained from abortions.

One would ban the use of aborted fetal tissue for research or any other purpose. Another would target only the sale of fetal tissue and regulate certain research.

Similar proposals have failed to pass under opposition from the medical and scientific communities.

