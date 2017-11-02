Fairchild woman sentenced in overdose death case

Clark County (WQOW) -- A Fairchild woman was sentenced for her role in the drug overdose death of a man in Clark County.



In August, Jessica Scoville was found guilty of being party to first degree reckless homicide. Wednesday, she was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison.



Scoville and Richard Madsen were convicted of supplying fentanyl to William Wilkinson-Hurst. He died of an overdose in January 2013. Madsen served a two year sentence for his role in the incident.