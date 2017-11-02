Fairchild woman sentenced in overdose death case - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Fairchild woman sentenced in overdose death case

Posted:
By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Clark County (WQOW) -- A Fairchild woman was sentenced for her role in the drug overdose death of a man in Clark County.

In August, Jessica Scoville was found guilty of being party to first degree reckless homicide. Wednesday, she was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison.

Scoville and Richard Madsen were convicted of supplying fentanyl to William Wilkinson-Hurst. He died of an overdose in January 2013. Madsen served a two year sentence for his role in the incident.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.