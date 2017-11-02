Taxes remain steady under proposed 2018 Chippewa County budget

The Chippewa County Board will take up the 2018 budget at a public hearing on Thursday night.

The good news, taxes are not going to go up for residents under the proposed plan.

Chippewa County Administrator Frank Pascarella said the recommended budget includes just a few changes from 2017. One of those changes will include more money for county services and programs like winter maintenance, economic development and tourism.

City officials also want to add three more staff in the Chippewa County jail.

"We're looking at funding to approve three new jailers so that we can transition from the traditional shift of 5:00 to 2:00 -- 5:00 to 3:00, to a 12 hour shift. We're looking to do that so we can enhance recruitment and retention of our employees," Pascarella said.

Following Thursday's public hearing, the county board plans to finalize the budget on Tuesday, November 7th.