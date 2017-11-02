Eau Claire man charged with 3 felonies after reportedly pulling a gun on a man

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man could spend more than 30 years behind bars, after a witness told police he pulled a gun on him.

Kim Blatcher, 44, is charged with three felonies: possession of a firearm by a felon, threats to injure, and delivery of methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, a man approached a police officer at a gas station and said he had been threatened and forced to do something. He told police he borrowed money from Blatcher and when he came to collect, he didn't have the money. That's when Blatcher pointed a gun to his chest and told him he was going to do something to work off the debt.

The man told police Blatcher put a freezer bag with meth into the trunk of his car. He and another man then drove to at least three different houses. In the end, the man was paid $250.

The man told police he was scared for his life and the life of his children.

Blatcher is due back in court December 12th for a hearing. He is out on a signature bond.