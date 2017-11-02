United Way: Pick one cause to support to avoid 'donor fatigue'

Eau Claire (WQOW) - From Breast Cancer Awareness Month moving to No Shave November, it seems like every month has a cause to support. Now United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley is sharing advice to keep motivated to giving back.

The United Way said there a lot more nonprofits working for new causes than there were 20 or 30 years ago. While it means people are supporting so many causes, all the dollars going to those causes are coming from the same pool.

Although it may feel overwhelming to move from one cause to the next, The United Way said pick a cause that means a lot to you and stick with it, which doesn't need to be the same cause forever.

"When you have kids in school, maybe your focus is on supporting the school and volunteering there. And maybe if you don't have kids or you're kids are older or graduated there are other causes, or if you've been affected by cancer or if you've known people who have struggled with hunger or homelessness. There's so many different causes that have affected people and so that can help them narrow down where they see is important to direct their dollars," said Dustin Olson, United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley Director of Resource Development.

One way to give back without the feeling the pressure is through your Amazon purchases. If you type in the word 'smile' before the Amazon URL, a portion of the purchase price goes to a nonprofit of your choice.