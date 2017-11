HS Sports - Thursday

BOYS HS SOCCER

WIAA State Tournament

Division 1 Semifinals



(3) ARROWHEAD 4

(2) EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 2

ECM goals: Matt Martinez, Luke Rosenberger



Arrowhead vs. EC Memorial box score:

https://www.wiaawi.org/Portals/0/PDF/Results/Boys_Soccer/2017/xlive.htm



Division 2 Semifinals



(4) NEW RICHMOND 0

(1) WHITEFISH BAY 5



New Richmond vs. Whitefish Bay box score:

https://www.wiaawi.org/Portals/0/PDF/Results/Boys_Soccer/2017/d2game1.htm



GIRLS HS VOLLEYBALL

WIAA State Tournament

Division 1 Quarterfinals



KIMBERLY 0

RIVER FALLS 3

25-21, 25-19, 25-10

River Falls vs. Oconomowoc, Friday, 7:00 P.M.



Kimberly vs. River Falls box score:

https://www.wiaawi.org/Portals/0/PDF/Results/Volleyball_Girls/2017/d1match1.htm