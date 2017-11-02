College Sports - Thursday

Courtney Wittig scores in the 1st, as the Blugolds top Hamline
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WIAC Tournament - Semifinals
(3) UW-WHITEWATER 3
(2) UW-EAU CLAIRE 1
25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20
(5) UW-OSHKOSH 1
(1) UW-LA CROSSE 3
25-13, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18
WIAC Championship: UW-Whitewater at UW-La Crosse, 7:00 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
WIAC Tournament - Semifinals
(4) UW-STOUT 0
(1) UW-LA CROSSE 3
(3) UW-OSHKOSH 1
(2) UW-WHITEWATER 3
WIAC Championship: UW-Whitewater at UW-La Crosse, 5:00 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Non-Conference
HAMLINE (MN) 0
UW-EAU CLAIRE 3
Pipers: 0-1-0, Blugolds: 2-0-0