College Sports - Thursday

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WIAC Tournament - Semifinals

(3) UW-WHITEWATER   3
(2) UW-EAU CLAIRE   1
25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20

(5) UW-OSHKOSH   1
(1) UW-LA CROSSE   3
25-13, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18

WIAC Championship: UW-Whitewater at UW-La Crosse, 7:00 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
WIAC Tournament - Semifinals

(4) UW-STOUT   0
(1) UW-LA CROSSE   3

(3) UW-OSHKOSH   1
(2) UW-WHITEWATER   3

WIAC Championship: UW-Whitewater at UW-La Crosse, 5:00 p.m.
 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Non-Conference

HAMLINE (MN)   0
UW-EAU CLAIRE   3
Pipers: 0-1-0, Blugolds: 2-0-0

