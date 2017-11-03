MUST SEE: Cylinder samples show track's history - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Cylinder samples show track's history

Posted:

(WQOW) -- Did you know the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home of the Indy 500, is over 100 years old?

It's true, and fans got a rare glimpse of the racetrack's history. Photos tweeted out by the speedway's president who the 108 years of repaving layers of asphalt and stone. The cylinders were pulled up during a recent repaving project. They even show all the way down to the original sand and brick track from 1909!

