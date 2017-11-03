Adopt-A-Pet: Hank

Meet our Pet of the Day: Hank!
Hank is a year and a half old. He's a Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is neutered. He arrived at the shelter in mid September. He's energetic and a lot of fun. He apparently has some issues focusing, so he may need some training. He'd make a great jogging partner, he loves to run and he runs well with people. He might be a bit much for younger kids or smaller animals, so a family with older kids would be better.
If you're interested in Hank, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.
