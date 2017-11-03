11/3: "Last Lists of My Mad Mother" at the Heyde Center

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Next weekend, a humorous yet moving play about a mother-daughter relationship, all while dealing with Alzheimer's Disease is coming to the Heyde Center.

"Last Lists of My Mad Mother" is a humorous yet poignant look at the toll that time and Alzheimer's disease takes on a mother-daughter relationship. It magnificently reveals the humor within the tragedy, without taking away from the seriousness of the issue. Ma cares about ribbons and bows, intransitive verbs and keeping to her rigid schedule. Her daughter Dot uses her wicked sense of humor to sort out the tangle of her mother's mind. Together they struggle with Ma's inevitable decline, while Sis phones in her advice from afar. In and out of the sinewy webs of Ma's fleeting awareness, retracing paths they have traveled countless times, Ma and Dot drive toward understanding and arrive with some sense of surprise at the destination of comfort.

The show opens on Thursday, November 16 and runs through Saturday, November 18. There is also a cocktail bar and buffet dinner with the show! The menu includes a choice of Rosemary Garlic Roasted Pork Loin or Lemon and Herb Roasted Chicken, Wild Rice Pilaf, Tossed Green Salad, Sautéed Vegetable Blend along with rolls and butter and a fudge brownie for dessert.

The bar opens at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30.

Buffet dinner and show: Adults $32, Seniors $31, Youth (under 13) $19

Show only Admission: adults $14, seniors $13, youth $7

After the play there will be a discussion with Sharlene Bellefeuille, Outreach Specialist with the Alzheimer's Association Great WI Chapter - Chippewa Valley Outreach, about Real-Life Strategies for Dementia Care Giving.

