Winter weather will likely cause travel issues for many in our area during Friday night commute

(WQOW) - The sun will shine for a little while this morning, a nice sight after long stretch of cloudy weather! Overall, the sky will be mostly cloudy today with thicker cloud cover this afternoon, as our next system approaches the area.



An upper level wave with energy will pass over the Midwest tonight and early Saturday, while a warm front will lift north.



Expect snow and a little bit of a wintry mix this evening and tonight with a trace to an inch of snow possible south of highway 64, while 1 to 3 inches are possible near and north of highway 64. A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect at 6 p.m. for Barron, Polk, Rusk, and Taylor Counties, where there will likely be some travel issues. As always with winter precipitation, plan ahead and take your time.



This weekend, the weather will be cloudy with periods of light rain and drizzle. Though temperatures will be a little warmer, it will feel cool because of the damp air. Sunday will be the warmest day with highs in the middle to upper 40s.



Don't forget to roll back the clocks one hour! Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Most of next week will be dry with highs in the upper 30s and 40s, and lows will be below freezing.



