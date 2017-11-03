Rash of thefts from unlocked cars reported in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department said the area has experienced an unusually large number of thefts from unlocked vehicles in 2017.

Since July, the department has received more than 70 incidents of vehicles being entered and rummaged through. They said items such as change, purses, wallets, medications, electronics, knifes, and even guns have been reported stolen. The cars have been parked on the street and in driveways.

Authorities believe multiple groups are committing the thefts. Earlier this fall, three juveniles were arrested but the thefts still continue.

The department urges the public to keep your vehicle doors locked if you're parked outside and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement right away.

Anyone who may have information about the thefts is asked to contact Investigator Jacobson with the Chippewa Falls Police Department at (715) 726-2706 or jjacobson@chippewafalls-wi.gov.