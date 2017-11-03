Notice: Snow on Friday night in the Eau Claire area, difficult travel north

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a large portion of northern Wisconsin and central Minnesota. For northwest Wisconsin, the advisory will take effect at 6 p.m. Friday and expire at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) - Slippery roads are possible in the area on Friday evening, especially north of Eau Claire.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists say snow will develop and become widespread over west central Wisconsin after 6 p.m. The heaviest snow will be north of highway 29. Most of the snow and a wintry mix will taper off by 7 a.m. Saturday, though patchy drizzle will remain. In total, locations south of highway 64 will receive a trace to an inch of snow, while locations near and north of highway 64 could receive 1 to 3 inches of snow with isolated higher amount. For those not familiar, highway 64 is an east-west highway that runs from New Richmond to Bloomer to Cornell to Gilman. (see snow forecast map)

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Barron, Polk, Rusk, and Taylor Counties. The advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. Plan ahead and add extra travel time.

Meteorologist Matt Schaefer will track the developing snow and provide the latest at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. Of course, detailed information is also available on the WQOW weather page and through the WQOW weather app!

For the latest radar, click HERE.

For the latest road conditions, click HERE.