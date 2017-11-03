State Patrol Law of the Month: What to do when pulled over

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The State Patrol Law of the Month for September is guidelines to follow when stopped by law enforcement.

According to State Patrol, state law requires drivers to pull over immediately when they observe emergency lights approaching from either direction. Drivers are supposed to move out of the lane of traffic and stop as near as possible on the right-hand shoulder of the roadway

Wisconsin State Patrol Captain Nick Wanink said "When pulled over by a police officer, the first thing drivers and passengers should do is try to stay calm."

Here are some more tips from the State Patrol about what motorists can do to help stops go smoothly:

Place your vehicle in park. Turn off the ignition and put the keys on the dashboard in front of you.

Do not exit the vehicle (unless asked to do so). At night or during low-light conditions, turn on your vehicles interior dome light. The officer will likely shine a bright light into your vehicle. This is to keep you and the officer safe.

Place your hands in plain sight, preferably on top of the steering wheel. All vehicle occupants should keep movements to a minimum. Refrain from reaching into your clothing, purse, glove box, console, etc. to locate your license, registration or insurance cards. Wait for the officer to request such items.

When the officer arrives at your window (this could be the driver or passenger side), comply with any orders. Provide clear and concise answers to the officers questions.

Be polite and patient. The officer may need time to verify your identification, etc. If you are given a citation, don't argue. You will have an opportunity before a judge or court to express any concerns.

State Patrol asks motorists to keep in mind that the top priority for law enforcement is the safety and well-being of the traveling public.