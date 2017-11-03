State Patrol Law of the Month: What to do when pulled over

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The State Patrol Law of the Month for September is guidelines to follow when stopped by law enforcement.
According to State Patrol, state law requires drivers to pull over immediately when they observe emergency lights approaching from either direction. Drivers are supposed to move out of the lane of traffic and stop as near as possible on the right-hand shoulder of the roadway
Wisconsin State Patrol Captain Nick Wanink said "When pulled over by a police officer, the first thing drivers and passengers should do is try to stay calm."
Here are some more tips from the State Patrol about what motorists can do to help stops go smoothly:
State Patrol asks motorists to keep in mind that the top priority for law enforcement is the safety and well-being of the traveling public.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.