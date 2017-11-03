Stanley Police Department warns of car battery thefts

Stanley (WQOW) - The Stanley Police Department said batteries were stolen out of multiple vehicles overnight Thursday.
According to authorities, the thefts centered around the area of the Stanley Travel Stop and Industrial Park.
If you've been a victim of theft, you're asked to contact authorities. Additionally, anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to contact the Stanley Police Department. As always, you can remain anonymous.
