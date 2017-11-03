Quick action by police prevents suicidal man from setting himself on fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- Quick action by a Madison police officer saved a suicidal man from setting himself on fire.

Police were called to South High Point Road Thursday for a report of a suicidal man in his 40s holding a red, plastic gasoline container in hand.

The man was in the driveway and began dousing himself in gas as the officer got out of his squad, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The man lit a match as the officer yelled for him to stop. The match went out, but the man struck another and was able to ignite his pants.

The officer ran to grab a fire extinguisher from his squad as he yelled for the man to roll on the ground.

The man was able to extinguish flames, but then announced he was going to run into busy thoroughfare.

A second officer arrived just as the attempted to dash in front of cars.

Working together, the officers were able to direct the man to the ground.

Paramedics arrived and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of burns. The man later thanked police for stopping him from hurting himself, according to police.

The officers will be nominated for MPD lifesaving awards.