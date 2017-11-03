HPE to move employees to Chippewa Falls because of Hurricane Harvey flooding

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise is planning to move manufacturing employees from its Houston campus to its “state-of-the-art” site in Chippewa Falls.

The company will “move out of its current Houston campus” because of devastating flooding from the hurricane, and another flood the year before, HPE said in a release. More than 3,000 HPE non-manufacturing employees will move to a new campus the company will build in the Houston area.

The manufacturing facilities on its current Houston campus were “irreparably damaged by Hurricane Harvey,” so it will permanently move manufacturing operations to Chippewa Falls and a supply chain partner in Austin, company officials said in a press release.

It's unknown how many employees will move to Chippewa Falls, and what the timeline is. News 18 has been trying to reach HPE officials on the phone, online, and in person, and hasn't heard back yet. We'll update this story as we learn more.