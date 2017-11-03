New Eau Claire community cabinets installed to help those in need

There are a few types of wooden boxes around the Chippewa Valley like free libraries, blessing boxes, and now a community care cabinet which have started to pop up around Eau Claire recently.

A new cabinet is located outside of Just Local Food grocery store downtown on Farewell Street. The idea behind the box is to donate what you can, and take what you need whenever you need it.



Just Local Food associates said the cabinet is popular and they're getting a good response.

"People are just starting to find out about it, but as you can see it is very full right now. It was actually emptied out in the first day we had it up," Store Manager, Maria Bamonti said.

Bamonti suggests donating items like toiletry and feminine products, and personal hygiene products like toothpaste and soap. CCF Bank started the initiative and it's expecting to install more in the future.