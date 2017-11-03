Bee keepers buzz about honey at the Honey Producers conference

Beekeepers from all over Wisconsin are in Eau Claire buzzing about new bee trends at a sweet convention.

The Wisconsin Honey Producers Association Conference lets bee enthusiasts learn about new approaches to modern beekeeping. President of the Honey Producers Association, Kent Pegorsch, told News 18 bees get bad buzz because of wasps, but honey bees are actually crucial for the environment because they are pollinators.

The honey bee population has declined over the years because of environmental changes and pesticides used on lawns and in agriculture.

"One is forage, there's less forage now. Farmers fields are getting larger for efficiency reasons so fields are being cut out. There's less wild areas so there are less wild flowers for the bees to work," Pegorsch said.

Pegorsch said one way you can help save the bees by cutting down how many times you mow your grass. He said longer grass and dandelions act as a better environment for the honey bees.