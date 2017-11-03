Economic development board will see full Foxconn contract

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The head of Wisconsin's economic development agency says the full board will be allowed to review a proposed $3 billion contract with Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group before voting on it.



The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's board is due to vote on the contract Wednesday. In a letter on Friday, agency chief executive Mark Hogan says board members will have access to the contract Monday afternoon.



The contract will be available to the public after it's signed.



The announcement comes after increasing pressure on the agency, which previously said the board would be given only a staff report summarizing the deal. Republican legislative leaders were among those calling for the full contract language to be made available.



Foxconn plans to build a display screen plant in Mount Pleasant near Racine.