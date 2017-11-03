Eau Claire PD responds to chicken crossing the road

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire officials were dispatched to a "fowl call" on the city's west side Thursday night.



"The officer was responding to a complaint in the roadway," Officer Kyle Roder told News 18 on Friday. "Unfortunately, upon arrival the officer was unable to find the chicken, so we were not ale to determine why the chicken crossed the road."



Officer Roder said the caller reported seeing a chicken in the intersection of Thomas Dr. and MacArthur Ave. Though he also said this isn't even the craziest call the ECPD has ever gotten.



Roder said every day the dispatch center gets its fair share of off-the-walls calls, but even when things seem light-hearted authorities take each call seriously, just in case.



"One minute you may be going to a chicken in the roadway. The next minute you may be going to a man with a gun," he said. "So we have to be prepared to take any call, handle them appropriately and make sure that we're safe and keep the community safe while we're doing them."



But with this particular call, they were able to have a little fun. When News 18's Own Emma Wheeler took to Twitter to find out if authorities had finally put the age-old chicken-road debacle to roost, the ECPD used the silly moment to further connect with the community on social media.



Heard on the scanner that a chicken has just crossed the road on Eau Claire's West Side. .@EauClairePD did you ask him why? — Emma Wheeler (@EWheeler_WQOW) November 2, 2017

The investigation is ongoing. We'll provide more once he clucks up the truth ?? — Eau Claire Police (@EauClairePD) November 2, 2017



"All of our officers have a personality other than just a blue uniform and a badge," Roder said. "So when we can interact, we can show that we can have a good time. That's truly who we are and people often don't get to see that."



Even the UW-Eau Claire PD got in on the egg-cellent joke.

Eggcellent police work. 602 pic.twitter.com/ebx5j3TNxr — UW-Eau Claire Police (@UWEC_POLICE) November 3, 2017



Roder said the caller later contacted authorities to say it was likely a wild turkey, not a chicken, they saw in the road.