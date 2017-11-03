Altoona man asks court to drop conditions of supervision

Eau Claire County (WQOW) -- There's another chapter in a double-murder case News 18 has been following for years. The Altoona man who shot and killed his wife and daughter nearly 20 years ago is once again trying to live without supervision.



On Friday, Cher Cha Moua testified on his own behalf in hopes of convincing a judge to drop the conditions of his supervision.



Moua was found not guilty by insanity for the 1998 shooting death of his wife and teenaged daughter. He was released from a state mental institution in 2011, after experts said he was no longer mentally ill. He has been living under supervision ever since.



That means Moua can't leave the state, or the county, without permission and must still meet with his parole officer once a month.

On Friday, Moua explained to the court why he feels he should no longer be considered a danger to himself or others.



"It's not necessary to have somebody watching over [me]," he said in court. "My condition is really good enough. I can move on into my life."



Moua said his mental health has been consistently stable and that his professional counselor said a year ago that there are no apparent safety concerns.



After Moua and a friend of his testified, Judge Jon Theisen told prosecutors they have 10 days to submit in writing how they view the evidence and arguments. After that, the defense will have 10 days to respond to the state, which will have another 10 days to respond.



But for now, Moua will continue living under his current supervision conditions.