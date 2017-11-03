WI lawmaker addresses daughter's addiction-related criminal charges

Madison (WKOW) -- For the first time, republican lawmaker John Nygren publicly addresses his daughter's continuing drug addiction, and criminal charges lodged against her, including reckless homicide.



Nygren spoke Friday during a meeting of the Governor's Task Force on Opioid Abuse.



Brown County prosecutors accuse Cassie Nygren and her fiance with providing drugs connected to the overdose death of a 32-year old pregnant woman.

"There's another family grieving a loss of a loved one," Nygren says. "My sympathies are with them."



"You believe as a family member and having loved ones that they are on a path to recovery, and you pray for them every day," the Marinette lawmaker says. "This is just a reminder of how difficult the struggle truly is."



Cassie Nygren is also charged with child neglect, and her father says another consequence of the criminal case against her, is her fifteen month old child is now living in his home.



Nygren says he's recommitting himself to the committee work, and the battle against the state's opioid scourge.



"We lift you up with our encouragement, John," fellow task force member Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch says. "And you work will not be in vain."