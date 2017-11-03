Sentencing delayed for long-time gymnastics coach accused of sexual misconduct in Milwaukee co.

Milwaukee (WISN) -- A long-time gymnastics coach accused of exposing a child to harmful materials was scheduled for sentencing Friday morning, but prosecutors delayed the hearing after learning 36-year-old Dwight Van Dale was arrested, accused of drunken driving.

Police said Van Dale was driving too slowly on the interstate on Oct. 5, almost hit a guard wall, had open alcohol in the car and was driving on a suspended license.

Prosecutors said Van Dale was prohibited from drinking while out on bail.

According to prosecutors, Van Dale coached at Infinite Gymnastics in Brown Deer for 17 years. He was charged in August.

The criminal complaint says two students said the coach showed them explicit photos and behaved inappropriately with them.

A new hearing is scheduled for next week. Van Dale is expected to enter pleas on both cases at one time.

He is free on $5,000 cash bail. Van Dale no longer works at Infinite Gymnastics.