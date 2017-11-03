Simple act of friendship helps quiet student find his voice

Green Bay (WBAY) -- In one Green Bay school, kindness and friendship triumph in a time when you hear so much about bullying.

Musa Abdikadir was once a shy, quiet sophomore, until a group of senior football players at Green Bay's Southwest High School took him under their wing.

"I was just kind of quiet. I didn't really talk to people that much," Musa says. "It was quite a journey going from being quiet to like now."

On Friday nights, you'll find Musa on the sidelines of the Southwest High School football game.

"Waterboy. I hydrate the players," Musa says. "Executive varsity hydration specialist."

He's happy to cheer on the team.

"I kind of over-do it, but that's OK," Musa says. "It's for the team."

Now, this once quiet kid can't walk the halls without hearing his name ring out.

We heard people yell: "Musa, bro! Musa."

One year ago, it was a different story for Musa. He was new to the school and the district. He was quiet and reserved.

"I knew some older kids, but I didn't really talk to them as much," Musa says. "I always saw him in the weight room but I was afraid to talk to him because I thought he was in college at the time."

Senior Logan LePine noticed that Musa was usually alone.

"I knew that they were from Arizona, so they probably didn't know a whole lot of people," Logan says. "So I just went up to him and asked him if he did track or anything."

Logan convinced Musa to try out for football.

Musa: "Wide receiver and tight end."

Logan: "Tight end?"

Musa: "I'm not the biggest tight end in the world."

It unleashed Musa's true personality. He was no longer the shy kid or a target for bullies.

"I could definitely see that his confidence level just rise," Logan says.

Senior Nathan Steinbrecker also befriended Musa.

Nathan: "I think when you came out for homecoming court, when they announced it, everyone just lost it."

Musa: "I was quite surprised. I could feel my heart beating inside. It was like, dang!"

He's found love for the sport of football.

"I think football has really done me a lot of good in school and outside of school," Musa says.

The school's principal tells Action 2 News that the leadership shown by these students has inspired a new culture in the school.

"We kind of know the feeling, but then some seniors took us kind of under their wing, kind of helped us out, so you know, gotta return the favor," Nathan says. "Not that it was a chore for us but it was awesome. He gives out more than we ever can thank him for."

On Friday, Southwest takes on Menomonie in the playoffs. Musa will be there to repeat his famous line.

"Want me to say it again? Get your head in the game, don't let the game get in your head," Musa says, inspiring laughter among his friends and our crew.