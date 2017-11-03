U.S. Paralympic Wheelchair Curling Team selected in Wausau

Wausau (WAOW) -- Eight athletes competed for five spots on the U.S. Paralympic Wheelchair Curling Team in Wausau.

The Wausau Curling Club hosted team trials.

Club volunteers said it's an honor to have the athletes competing on their ice.

"We have had wheelchair trials each of the past two years, but this is the first time we have hosted the paralympic team trials the wheelchair sport has been elevated to the paralympic status so, pretty cool," club member Jeff Stubbe said.

The athletes named to the team Friday will soon take part in a bonspiel at the club.

"There are 8 teams and 24 competitors who will be here this weekend," Stubbe said. "We are glad to be a part of this and our facility is world class. It is the largest in North America and probably the finest in the world."