La Crosse man travels country as Dr. Humor teaching benefits of laughter on health

La Crosse (WXOW) -- A La Crosse man is making it his mission to educate the public on the healing power of laughter and he's also making a living doing it.

Dr. Stuart Robertshaw goes by Dr. Humor to his audience, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Association for the Humor Impaired.

"The purpose is to remind people of what a wonderful gift we've been given. It's called humor and laughter," said Dr. Humor.

Dr. Humor actually has his PHD in Special Ed and a law degree but one day while proofreading a book he came across a chapter that changed his life and his career.

"The quote said preschool children laugh or smile 300 to 400 times a day but adults over the age of 35 only laugh fifteen times a day," said Dr. Humor.

Dr. Humor says the positive affects of laughter last 12 hours after so he challenges you to put two things on your calendar each week that you look forward to.

"The anticipation three days in advance your body chemistry changes. When you're looking forward to going to a concert or dinner with friends or doing

something that you consider joyful and fun, it has a tremendously positive effect," said Dr. Humor.

Saturday, November 4 Dr. Humor is teaching the healing power of humor to audiences at the Wellness Fair and Farmer's Market in Jackson County. The free event takes place at the Black River Falls Comfort Inn and Suites from 9 a.m. until noon.



Learn healthy eating and basic health education while also learning ways to reduce stress and enhance your life.



To register go to www.brmh.net/humor or call 715-284-3629