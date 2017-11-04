Things get hairy at the Eau Claire Police Dept. for a good cause

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Many employees at the Eau Claire Police Department are changing their look for the month of November.



Eau Claire Chief Gerald Staniszewski has continued his 'Real Men Wear Pink' campaign this month, only with a new look. The department posted a video on Facebook Friday of the chief going bald.

Because ECPD staff were able to raise more than $3,000 for cancer awareness during October, Chief Staniszewski and Deputy Chief Matt Rokus shaved their heads.



Though other officers are letting their hair grow wild to raise money for the American Cancer Society. For a $20 donation, officers are allowed to grow out their beards as part of 'No Shave November.'



"Our policy doesn't allow us to grow facial hair, other than a mustache. So when we can grow a beard it's something unique for officers, something fun," Officer Kyle Roder told News 18. "And when we can tie that into something in the community where we can give back, it makes it a good time for everyone."



But don't think this 'No Shave November' treat is just for the men of the department. The women at the ECPD can also make a donation to be a judge and then determine who has the best beard at the end of the month.