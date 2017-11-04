Family members of missing Eau Claire man say they won't give up

The community has not given up hope in finding an Eau Claire man that went missing last week.

As News 18 reported, Brenden Felton, 25, was last seen on October 25. On Saturday, the Eau Claire Police Department said there were no new details in the investigation.



Felton's family and friends continued the search for him Saturday morning. They headed the search from the American Legion on Water Street and several volunteers came to aid in the effort.



The search was focused near Owen Park where Felton was last seen. His family said they won't give up.

“We are hoping to find some type of clue, or someone maybe spotting him walking around. So our hopes are that he is still out there and that will find him," Brenden's father, Brad Felton, told News 18.

The family is asking that everyone search their property. Anyone with information about Brenden's whereabouts is asked to contact the Eau Claire Police Department.