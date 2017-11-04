Chippewa Valley dentists give veterans a reason to smile at annual event

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Saturday was the third annual 'Give Vets a Smile' day at Chippewa Valley Technical College.



Organizers said nearly 75 veterans took advantage of this year's free dental clinic. They said many of the vets can't afford dental insurance, because veteran benefits only include dental care in certain circumstances.

James Sabish of Bloomer, a 1963-66 U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, brought his 86-year-old neighbor, Richard Zwiefelhofer, a 1951-53 Army veteran who served in Korea.

“I’m getting my teeth cleaned and a checkup,” Sabish said. “I have a couple of teeth that are hurting me. I don’t have a regular dentist, but I came here last year.”

“I came here to get my teeth cleaned. I haven’t had them cleaned in years,” Zwiefelhofer said.



Thirteen dentists and nearly 30 hygienists from around the community volunteered their time to help make the annual event possible.

“I love helping people,” said Teri Myers, hygienist from Fall Creek Dental who volunteered for the day. “I love what I do and I love using my skills to give back to the veterans. I feel bad they can’t get access to affordable dental care.”