News 18 asks hunters 'how young is too young to hunt?'

Should anyone of any age be able to hunt with a gun? Wisconsin Representative Rob Stafsholt of New Richmond thinks so. He proposed a bill that would eliminate all age restrictions for kids to hunt.

On Saturday, News 18 visited Westgate Sportsman's Club in Eau Claire for their annual Rifle Sight-In. There we asked some hunters what they thought about the bill.



The biggest thing that all the club members stressed was safety. They said putting a gun sight on correctly is a part of that, because it allows hunters to make ethical kills, with no prolonged suffering for the animal.

Organizers of the Rifle Sight-In said they don't know the motive behind the proposed bill, so they cannot say if they support it or not. They do believe it should be the parents' personal choice when their children start hunting, and that different kids are ready to learn at different ages.

"I don't know where I stand on the issue yet, I have a seven and five year old. I am not comfortable with them being out in the woods yet, but it is not a program where people are going to be left alone in the woods,” Bill Candell, president of the board of directors for Westgate Sportsman's Club, told News 18.



"You're not going to take a seven year old kid and put them in the woods and let them go at it. You're going to be a mentor program, you're going to be a one-on-one if they decide to go that route. I think it has a long way to go and it needs more information out,” Candell explained.

Organizers said their gun Sight-In will continue through out this weekend and next. All of the proceeds will go directly to their Junior Rifle Club.