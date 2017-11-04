WI boy, 12, helping make wishes come true for other children with serious illnesses

Brookfield (WISN) -- A Mukwonago boy is making wishes come true by raising money to help children with life-threatening illnesses.

Kaden Stark, 12, has Leigh Syndrome, a severe neurological disorder. In 2011, Kaden received his wish from the Make-A-wish Foundation. Kaden and his family took a trip to Disney World.

Ever since that day, Kaden has been on a mission to help make other kids’ wishes come true. In 2012, his family started holding a fundraising annual event at Champps restaurant in Brookfield.

In five years, Kaden’s father Steve Stark said they’ve raised $280,000 for Make-A-Wish which equals more than 40 wishes granted.

"It’s incredible," Steve Stark said. "I mean, the outpouring of support that we have

received, not just for this event, but for Kaden in general and all the

fundraising we’ve done for Make-A-Wish, so it’s incredible."

Plenty of items were up for auction at Champps, including a signed Jordy Nelson Packers helmet, a signed Aaron Rodgers jersey and plenty of Wisconsin Badgers gear.

Saturday’s event ran from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Steve Stark said for Kaden, this fundraiser is everything.

"He’s very passionate about it. It’s the thing he loves more than anything," Stark said. "It’s his birthday, Christmas, every holiday you can think of -- all wrapped into one. This is his favorite day of the year."

At last year’s "Kaden’s Wish" event, they raised more than $27,000. They hope to

beat that total this year.

If anyone would like to donate to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, just visit www.wish.org and click donate.