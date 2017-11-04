Minor crashes reported in Marathon, Taylor, Shawano Counties due to snow

Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Central Wisconsin's first big snowfall fell overnight Friday, making roads more difficult to navigate.

According to area sheriff's departments, there were no injuries or serious crashes. But in Marathon, Taylor and Shawano counties, officials said there were a handful of minor incidents.

Highway 29 and Highway 51 are the trouble spots in Marathon County, according to the sheriff's department.

In Taylor County, there were "several" slide-ins on the smaller county roads, but no one was hurt.

A Shawano County dispatcher said there were six crashes overnight on the west side of the county. Those all occurred on side roads, but the drivers are okay.