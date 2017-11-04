Saturday marks opening day of Minnesota gun deer season

La Crescent, MN (WXOW) -- Experts are predicting gun deer season in Minnesota this year to be one of the best in recent memory due to a steep increase in the deer herd population.

The state's Wildlife Population and Regulations Program estimates nearly 200,000 deer will be harvested this season, which would be the most in seven years. 173,000 deer were harvested in 2016.

According to the DNR, three consecutive mild winters along with three years of strict harvest regulations helped Minnesota's deer population rebound.

Gun deer season in Minnesota runs through November 19. In Wisconsin, the season kicks off November 18 and runs through the 26th.