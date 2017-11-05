Gov. Scott Walker asks for 'four more years' in Eau Claire campaign announcement

Eau Claire (WQOW)- What he called the 'worst kept secret in the state' is now no secret at all.

On Monday, Governor Scott Walker announced his re-election campaign in Eau Claire, one year out from election night. The slogan of the campaign is to keep moving Wisconsin forward, and Walker is asking Wisconsin voters for four more years to do so.

Walker said Monday that despite having record levels of employment, historic investments in K-12 education and having some of the best quality healthcare in the nation, next year's election won't be an easy one to win.

"Let me tell you it won't be, it won't be," Walker said. "You see the big government special interest have put a target on us, just like they have in the past. They will spend not just millions, but tens of millions, surely between now and next November. Why? Because we took the power out of the hands of the big government special interest, and put it firmly in to the hands of the hard working tax payers, and they don't like that very much."

Before he took the stage a brief appearance was made by a group of protesters chanting 'low wage Walker needs to go' before being asked to leave.

Walker's staff told News 18 during the event that the Governor was not available for questions.

Waukesha (WISN) -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who became the first governor in U.S. history to survive a recall but flamed out early in the 2016 presidential race, launched his re-election campaign for a third term Sunday at Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha.

He began his remarks by repeating his "moving Wisconsin forward" campaign slogan while touting his record on employment, property taxes, education, health care, welfare reform and business climate.

The kick-off event came as he prepared to embark on a statewide announcement tour with events planned across Wisconsin over three days. On Monday, the governor will travel to La Crosse, Eau Claire, Wausau, Rhinelander, and Green Bay, including a tailgate party ahead of the Packers game.

On Tuesday he’ll be in Appleton, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, and Janesville. And on Wednesday he’ll be in Hudson, Superior, and rural Southwest Wisconsin.

Protesters gathered in Waukesha earlier in the day ahead of Walker's announcement.