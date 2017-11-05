Gubernatorial candidate Dana Wachs weighs in on Gov. Walker's re-election bid

Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two months

George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7

Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.

House Republicans unveil a tax cut plan that would slash the rate for businesses and also lower taxes for most Americans. But it would limit a cherished deduction for homeowners

Authorities in Los Angeles and New York say they have opened new investigations into Harvey Weinstein

Surveillance video shows an ex-con suspected of killing a University of Utah student from China casually walking through a downtown Salt Lake City library before being cornered by security in a bathroom

Kentucky's Republican House speaker has resigned his leadership position after acknowledging he settled sexual harassment claims from one of his staffers last month.

A sexting compulsion that cost Anthony Weiner his seat in Congress and a chance to be New York City's mayor is about to cost him his freedom too.

When 23-year-old Timothy Coggins was found dead and disfigured beside a Georgia highway in 1983, the young black man's family and neighbors whispered that his killing may be linked to racism.

Officials say U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is recovering from five broken ribs after he was assaulted by a neighbor who tackled him from behind at the senator's Kentucky home.

On Sunday, News 18 had the opportunity to speak with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Dana Wachs, and get his thoughts on Governor Scott Walker's re-election announcement, the upcoming Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) vote on the Foxconn deal and where he thinks the state's tax revenue should be invested.

Rep. Wachs criticized Governor Walker's record, or lack there of in his opinion, in reference to stimulating the Wisconsin economy. He believes that the state should invest in its residents and that the only residents Walker is interested in are the wealthy.

"In Wisconsin, ordinary wages are about $8,000 less then the wages are in Minnesota, our next door neighbor. We are in a race to the bottom and we need an advocate in the governor's chair, and we don't have one right now,” Wachs told News 18.

He blames the WEDC for making bad investments to firms that contribute funds to the the Walker campaign. Wachs stressed a more extensive vetting process of the businesses the state decides to invest in.



He called the Foxconn deal a “Hail Marry” that is not likely to improve the state economy. Recently, Wachs was appointed to the WEDC Board of Directors, where he said he hopes to make some changes.

“Overall that organization needs a lot of work, they have made some terrible investments, they're not tracking the investment with jobs, and they're in position to either approve or disapprove of the Foxconn contract,” he told News 18.



"If you took $3 billion and invested it in our people, in start-ups in our state, that would mean you could put $300,000 in 10,000 start-ups," Wachs explained.

The WEDC Board will vote this Wednesday on the contract that would allow the Foxconn incentive package to move forward.