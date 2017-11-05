Eau Claire Curling Club holds annual competition

Winter sports are starting to heat up, but hockey isn't the only popular past time on ice in Eau Claire. The city played host to a growing Olympic sport over the weekend.



Sunday was the conclusion of the second annual Metropolis Open Junior Bonspiel, or Curling, tournament. The competition took place at the Eau Claire Curling Club and featured 15 teams with players from across Minnesota and Wisconsin.



Organizers said over the last few years there's been tremendous growth for the sport in the United States, including places you may not expect.

“Cool thing about curling is the growth in non-traditional areas. There are new clubs sprouting up everywhere, particularly in the South," Jeff Thompson, the Eau Claire Curling Club Manger, told News 18. "There is a new club in South Carolina, there is a new club in Atlanta, there is a new club in Arizona. So it's really neat to see the sport grow nationwide."

The club said one of the greatest things about the game is that anyone can play. If you would like to learn how, they invite you to join them this Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday.



Visit the Eau Claire Curling Club's website for more information on how to get involved.