Wisconsin hosts UW-Stout in Exhibition game

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Exhibition

UW-STOUT 56

WISCONSIN 85

Kobe King (WIS): 17 pts

Sam Ortmann (UWST): 14 pts

Madison (WQOW) -- For the 14th consecutive year, a WIAC basketball team gets the chance to play Wisconsin at the Kohl Center.

This year, it's UW-Stout, a program that has close ties to Badgers head coach Greg Gard, who was in Menomonie back in early September hosting his "Garding Against Cancer" event. Having once coached a Division III team, he understands the value these games bring.

"It's win-win all the way around, it's great for the Menomonie community, it's great for UW-Stout, it's great for us in Madison because it will give us a test early in the year against an organized team, and a team with a plan," Gard explains, "Coach Andrist, I've known him for 30 years, back when he was at Mount Senario and I was at Platteville, so it'll definitely be a good boost for us as we head into the regular season."

Wisconsin topped UW-Stout 85-56 in the exhibition game Sunday afternoon, and two freshmen guards led the way for the Badgers: Kobe King finishes with a team high 17 points, while Brad Davison poured in 13 points. It's a good sign for the Badgers, who will open up the regular season hosting South Carolina State this coming Friday.

"I mean, us freshman have never really doubted our abilities, but I think it was good to get practice against teams like that," King says, "Just staying confident, staying aggressive throughout these games has been big for me, and I hope it continues."

Meanwhile, Stout head coach Eddie Andrist knows the Blue Devils have plenty to correct, but an opportunity like this will certainly help moving forward.

"We did some good things tonight. We had some bad stretches, but again, offensively, coming into a game like this, you're thinking if we can score 40, we'd be good, and we obviously outdid that quite a bit," Andrist explains, "But what an honor to come in here and play the Badgers, for Greg Gard and his staff to give us this opportunity and to give the WIAC the opportunity."

Stout will open up the season hosting Crown College on November 15th.