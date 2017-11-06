11/6: Chippewa Valley Youth Chorus

Chippewa Valley (Chippewa Valley Youth Chorus) - The Chippewa Valley Youth Chorus is a mixed-voice ensemble open to students entering 2nd through 7th grades with no audition required. Members will learn about healthy vocal production, music reading, and group singing through a wide range of repertoire.

Our director, Cathy Reitz, is a retired choral teacher from the Eau Claire area who has years of experience directing choirs; Chippewa Valley Community Chorus, and Stand in the Light memory Choir. Dr. Nick Poss manages the operation of the choir and has extensive experience as a singer and accompanist in the local choral community (Eau Claire Boy Choir, Valley Gospel Choir, Eau Claire Male Chorus, Singing Statesmen, et al.)

Why should my child join a youth chorus?

Singing with others allows young people develop their musical abilities in an enjoyable social setting and establish habits for lifelong music making. Training in vocal music prepares students for a variety of musical opportunities in high school and beyond, and it requires no additional investment in instruments or accessories. Beyond musical skills, research demonstrates that music education offers a variety of benefits to children, including and improvement in language abilities, emotional resilience, empathy, attention span, memory, and a safe social environment.

Tuition: $179 -scholarships are available along with family pricing

Rehearsals: Mondays from 6:00 to 7:30 pm

Spring Season - Monday, January 8 to April 30 Spring Concert is April 30, 6:30

Since 2010, the Eau Claire Music School has been a leader in offering diverse music education opportunities to students throughout West Central Wisconsin. In particular, they have created new opportunities for social music learning, including: ukulele classes, piano classes, guitar classes, and more. Dr. Nick Poss, owner of the school, and Cathy Reitz saw a serious need for a youth chorus in the area. The four long-time ensembles that served the community have all ceased operation. They hope that the Chippewa Valley Youth Chorus will be the first step in restoring the rich music life these choirs brought to local families.

Eau Claire has been without a community youth choir for several years. As a long time music educator, choir director, and performer, I've seen the great demand for this type of opportunity for young singers. This fall, Nick Poss and I worked together to start a new youth chorus that will serve the children of the entire Chippewa Valley: the Chippewa Valley Youth Chorus.

This choir will provide young people with a high quality choral experience. I believe, and many studies verify, that singing in a choir builds confidence, self-esteem, increases your immune system, strengthens your core, increases oxygen in your system and it is fun. Singing in a choir provides a community unlike any other. We would love to have your child come sing with us.

· Spring Dates -Rehearsals start January 8, 6:00

· Martin Luther King Celebration Jan. 15, evening time TBA

· Rehearsal Jan. 29

· Kidz Kabaret February 3, Eau Claire Children's Theater

· Rehearsal Feb 5,12 26, March 2,

· Youth Choir sings with Choir Chippewa Valley Community Chorus, March 10 @7:30, March 11 at 1:30, Heyde Center

· Rehearsal March12,26, April 2,9,16,23,