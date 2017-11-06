Adopt-A-Pet: Bootsie - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Adopt-A-Pet: Bootsie

Posted:
By Bridget Curran, Daybreak Anchor
Connect

Meet our Pet of the Day: Bootsie

Bootsie is only 5 months old. She is spayed, she arrived as a stray in mid July. She did test positive for FIV, so she needs to be the only cat in your home. Her favorite pastime is playing with water in her water dish.

Check her out at the Dunn County Humane Society. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.