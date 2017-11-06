Adopt-A-Pet: Bootsie

Meet our Pet of the Day: Bootsie
Bootsie is only 5 months old. She is spayed, she arrived as a stray in mid July. She did test positive for FIV, so she needs to be the only cat in your home. Her favorite pastime is playing with water in her water dish.
Check her out at the Dunn County Humane Society.
